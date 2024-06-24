CBI Probes Massive NEET-UG Exam Scam in Gujarat

An investigative team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Godhra, Gujarat, on Monday to probe supposed irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam on May 5, officials announced.

On May 8, Godhra police logged a case under several Indian Penal Code sections, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust, alleging attempts to help 27 candidates pass the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for a bribe of Rs 10 lakh per candidate.

Superintendent of Police, Panchmahal, Himanshu Solanki confirmed that a CBI team met with local officers. 'We will provide any support needed for the investigation,' he stated.

On Sunday, the CBI filed a new FIR against unidentified suspects, citing IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), amid widespread student protests and legal actions demanding an inquiry into the paper leak claims.

The Gujarat Home Department issued a directive on Sunday mandating the transfer of NEET-UG paper leak cases from state police to the CBI, facilitating the central agency's takeover of the investigation.

The NEET-UG exam, organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as a gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related programs in public and private institutions nationwide.

To date, Gujarat police have apprehended five individuals linked to the alleged NEET-UG exam misconduct, including a school's principal and teacher in Godhra. The district collector had received a tip-off about malpractice at the NEET-UG center on May 5, leading to the arrests.

The apprehended include Tushar Bhatt, school principal Parshottam Sharma, education consultant Parsuram Roy from Vadodara, his aide Vibhor Anand, and middleman Arif Vohra, as detailed by SP Solanki.

The FIR from Godhra taluka police station, based on the district education officer's complaint, indicates that Rs 7 lakh in cash was seized from Bhatt, who was a teacher at Jay Jalaram School and acting deputy center superintendent for NEET in the city.

Of the 27 students allegedly involved, only three succeeded in passing the exam, as indicated by sources. According to the FIR, the accused instructed candidates to fill in the questions they knew and leave the rest blank, which would be completed post-exam when papers were collected.

