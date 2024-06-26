Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Condemns NEET and NET Exam Scandals

The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution unanimously condemning the irregularities in NEET and NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The ruling Left and opposition Congress-led UDF allege corruption and involvement of an 'exam mafia' supported by the Centre and BJP.

The Kerala Assembly has taken a strong stand against the reported irregularities in the NEET and NET entrance exams, passing a unanimous resolution condemning the conduct by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The allegations suggest deep-rooted corruption and financial misconduct orchestrated by what is being termed as an 'exam mafia,' involving leakage of question papers and manipulation of answer scripts.

LDF MLA M Vijin spearheaded the resolution, accusing the Centre and BJP of aiding the scam. He brought forth serious allegations of question paper leaks in Patna and manipulated answer scripts in Godhra, implicating parents willing to pay exorbitant sums for better ranks. These claims were echoed by both ruling LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF members.

In a compelling discussion, legislators raised questions about the NTA's integrity and the Centre's role in the matter. Consequently, the assembly demanded urgent action from the Centre, seeking a comprehensive investigation and the formulation of measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

