CBI Probes NEET Irregularities: Principal Quizzed in Hazaribag

A CBI team on Wednesday visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and quizzed its principal in connection with the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance test NEET, according to an official.

The principal of Oasis School, Dr. Ehsanul Haque, who served as the district coordinator for the NEET-UG exam in Hazaribag, was interrogated for several hours and then taken to a guest house in Charhi where he and others were reportedly quizzed until late evening, sources said.

Hazaribag Sadar's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kumar Shivashish, mentioned that they learned about the investigation through unofficial channels but had not received any formal communication on the matter.

Sources reported that a 12-member CBI team arrived in Hazaribag on Tuesday evening. An eight-member team visited the school on Wednesday, and some of the members also inspected the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district. The bank manager was reportedly the custodian of the question papers.

Question papers had been delivered to the bank via an e-rickshaw from a courier service, the sources added.

The CBI team refused to disclose any information to the media, saying that they would submit the investigation report to their headquarters.

Dr. Haque, speaking to media persons on Tuesday, had denied any tampering with the question papers in Hazaribag, calling the allegations baseless.

Previously, on June 23, a three-member probe team from the economic offences unit (EOU) of Bihar Police had visited the school to investigate the exam's conduct and the digital lock mechanism of the question paper boxes.

On June 21, the Bihar Police detained six individuals from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the NEET exam's alleged irregularities.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw participation from around 24 lakh candidates, with its results announced on June 4. However, the results were soon overshadowed by allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in states such as Bihar.

