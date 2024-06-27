Left Menu

CBI Makes First Arrests in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The CBI arrested two individuals in Patna and recorded statements from three candidates in Gujarat in connection to the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrested allegedly provided leaked question papers to aspirants. CBI seeks remand for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

Updated: 27-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:32 IST
CBI Makes First Arrests in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made its first arrests on Thursday in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. The agency took two individuals into custody in Patna, while three candidates in Gujarat who sought illegal aid to clear the exam have recorded their statements, officials reported.

Those arrested, Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, allegedly provided safe accommodations and leaked question papers to medical entrance exam aspirants before the examination. They were presented before a special court in Patna, which placed them in judicial custody pending further investigation by the CBI.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, three students recorded their statements about allegedly paying for leaked papers. The CBI has also approached a special court in Godhra to seek remand for five other accused. The investigation continues as the CBI team examines various linked cases across different states.

