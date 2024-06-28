French Election Jitters Widen Bond Spread Amid U.S. Inflation Worries

The risk premium on French government bonds rose to its widest since the 2012 euro zone crisis on Friday ahead of the first round of voting this weekend in the country's parliamentary election, as traders also kept a wary eye on U.S. inflation. The spread between German and French 10-year yields reached 84 basis points, its widest since September 2012.

The German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down a fraction at 2.45%, while France's 10-year yield was up a touch at 3.28% The spread widened significantly earlier this month after President Emmanuel Macron called the snap parliamentary election. Opinion polls point to the far-right winning the most seats, but falling short of an overall majority, while a far left-bloc in predicted to come in second.

The first round of voting is on Sunday, but the final outcome will not be known until after a second round on July 7. It is hard to predict the outcome as it will largely depend on to what extent rivals of the far-right Rassemblement National party will team up and withdraw their own run-off candidates to block the far-right. Some strategists, though, believe markets are getting ahead of themselves.

"These French election jitters, quite frankly it's overdone," said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist for fixzed income research at Dankse Bank. "France has had its structural problems... overall, I don't think that these election jitters (in bond markets) will change anything on that.

"I think it's too wide for the summer months and we should expect some more (French) OAT versus (German) Bund tightening." France is not the only thing on markets' agenda for Friday.

"The French election is likely to be the main focus by Monday, but before we get to that, today will bring several important inflation numbers," said Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank, in a morning note. "In particular, we've got the US PCE inflation report for May, which is the measure that the Fed officially target, and hence is closely followed in markets."

That data is due at 1230 GMT, and analysts polled by Reuters are expecting a 2.6% year-on-year gain for both headline and core PCE. French preliminary inflation for June was released earlier on Friday. The EU-harmonised measure came in at 2.5% in line with expectations. It did little to move bond markets.

Italy's 10-year yield was lower by 2.2 basis points​ at 4.01%.

