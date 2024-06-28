Left Menu

80% of Math Teachers in India and Middle East Struggle with Basic Concepts

A recent study reveals that nearly 80% of math teachers in India and the Middle East face difficulties with basic concepts like ratio, proportional reasoning, and algebra. Conducted by EdTech company Ei, the study assessed 1357 teachers, showing alarming gaps in understanding essential mathematical skills, impacting student learning and critical thinking.

Nearly 80% of math teachers in India and the Middle East are struggling with fundamental mathematical concepts, according to a recent study by leading EdTech firm Ei. The research assessed 1357 in-service teachers, predominantly from India, with findings revealing significant gaps in understanding crucial areas such as ratio, proportional reasoning, and algebra.

Over two years, the study evaluated teachers from 152 schools across India, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The assessments revealed that 75% of teachers couldn't correctly answer half of the questions, and only 25% managed to get a quarter right. This highlights a pervasive issue, where teacher misconceptions are likely passed down to students, exacerbating educational challenges.

Sridhar Rajagopalan, Co-founder and Chief Learning Officer at Ei, emphasized that the results underscore the need for a shift away from rote learning towards fostering critical thinking and innovation. He pointed out that the new NEP 2020 policy is a positive step, but it's up to schools and teachers to break the cycle of academic misconceptions.

