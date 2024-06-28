Left Menu

Warren Buffett's Record $5.3 Billion Donation Boosts Multiple Foundations

Warren Buffett has made his largest annual donation to date, contributing $5.3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to five different charities. This donation includes 13 million Class B shares, with significant portions going to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and foundations run by Buffett's family members.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:20 IST
Warren Buffett's Record $5.3 Billion Donation Boosts Multiple Foundations
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett has donated another $5.3 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to five charities, his biggest annual donation since he began making them in 2006.

The annual donation announced on Friday consists of about 13 million of Berkshire's Class B shares. Buffett is donating 9.93 million shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He is also donating 993,035 million shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his late first wife, and 695,122 shares to each of three charities led by his children Howard, Susan and Peter: the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation and the NoVo Foundation. Buffett, 93, plans to give away more than 99% of the fortune he built at Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, the conglomerate he has run since 1965.

Despite having given away more than half of his Berkshire shares, Buffett is still worth $134.3 billion, making him the world's eighth richest person, according to Forbes magazine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024