Left Menu

Vacancies in University Teaching Positions Hinder NEP 2020 Implementation

University Grants Commission chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, highlights major vacancies in teaching positions across state universities as a significant challenge to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. Kumar urged universities to fill these vacant positions swiftly while advocating for holistic education and integration of skill development with degree programs.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:38 IST
Vacancies in University Teaching Positions Hinder NEP 2020 Implementation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

University Grants Commission chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, acknowledged significant vacancies in teaching positions across state universities, marking it as a major obstacle in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He addressed these issues at a conference of vice-chancellors from Northeastern and Eastern regions held at Pragjyotishpur University in Guwahati.

'Across the country, a major problem in state universities is vacancies in teaching positions. In some state universities, 50 to 80 per cent of teaching positions are vacant,' Kumar stated, urging universities to expedite efforts in filling these roles. He emphasized the journey-like nature of NEP implementation, noting enthusiastic participation from state governments.

Kumar also outlined the necessity for universities to develop institutional plans and roadmaps, stressing the importance of transforming higher education to empower students in national development. Key discussions included providing holistic education, integrating skill development, and utilizing digital technology to reach rural students. Kumar further advocated for more off-campus centres to enhance educational accessibility and equity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024