Vacancies in University Teaching Positions Hinder NEP 2020 Implementation

University Grants Commission chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, acknowledged significant vacancies in teaching positions across state universities, marking it as a major obstacle in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He addressed these issues at a conference of vice-chancellors from Northeastern and Eastern regions held at Pragjyotishpur University in Guwahati.

'Across the country, a major problem in state universities is vacancies in teaching positions. In some state universities, 50 to 80 per cent of teaching positions are vacant,' Kumar stated, urging universities to expedite efforts in filling these roles. He emphasized the journey-like nature of NEP implementation, noting enthusiastic participation from state governments.

Kumar also outlined the necessity for universities to develop institutional plans and roadmaps, stressing the importance of transforming higher education to empower students in national development. Key discussions included providing holistic education, integrating skill development, and utilizing digital technology to reach rural students. Kumar further advocated for more off-campus centres to enhance educational accessibility and equity.

