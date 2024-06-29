K.R. Mangalam University Hits 6 Lakh Registrations, Sets New Records

New Delhi (India), June 29: K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU), established in 2013, has achieved a significant milestone with over 6 lakh registrations for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes combined as per CUET 2023 and 2024. This remarkable feat underscores the university's growing reputation and the trust students place in its academic offerings.

The university has consistently ranked among the top universities in North India due to its focus on academic excellence, dedicated faculty, and commitment to student development. This strong foundation has positioned it as a preferred choice for students seeking quality higher education.

Building on this success, KRMU remains dedicated to continuous improvement across its academic programmes. The university aims to empower future generations of leaders by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Recognising the importance of financial accessibility in education, KRMU offers scholarships worth Rs. 21 crore, covering up to 100% of tuition fees for eligible UG and PG students. This initiative ensures deserving students can pursue their academic goals without financial constraints. In response to high student demand, the university extended the scholarship application deadline to June 30th.

The university prioritises providing its students with a global perspective. Each year, it sponsors a study tour to a European university for select students, fostering cultural exchange, international exposure, and personal and academic growth.

KRMU boasts an outstanding placement record, attracting over 500 companies to its campus annually. The university facilitates 100% placement assistance for its students, leading to successful careers across the globe. Renowned companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft, JK Cement, The Oberoi Group, Marriott, Cipla, and Paytm participate in the university's placement drives. The highest package has reached Rs 36 LPA.

KRMU was recently ranked No. 1 B-School in Haryana and No. 1 for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana according to the Times B-School Survey 2024. Additionally, the Business World Ranking 2022 placed it No. 1 among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities, and its law programme was recognised as No. 2 among all private law colleges in the state. Chairman Abhishek Gupta was honoured for his leadership and contributions to education.

KRMU fosters international collaborations through academic partnerships and MoUs with leading universities and multinational corporations like IBM, ACCA, Xebia, and Siemens. The university offers a modern and well-equipped learning environment, featuring amenities like separate AC hostels, campus-wide Wi-Fi, smart classrooms, and dedicated labs. Unique facilities like a fashion museum, an agriculture museum, and a design studio provide a holistic learning experience.

With the admissions deadline approaching, KRMU encourages interested and eligible students to apply promptly. The university offers a comprehensive education while emphasising character building and holistic development. Applications for UG and PG programmes are now open.

