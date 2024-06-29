Class 9 Student Stabbed by Classmate in Odisha School

A tragic incident unfolded at a school in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday morning. A Class 9 student was critically injured after allegedly being stabbed by a classmate inside a classroom of Raghunath High School at Ramchandrapur, according to police reports.

The 14-year-old injured boy has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition, an official confirmed. The police have detained the accused student for questioning.

Inspector-in-Charge Ajay Kumar Swain of Patapur station stated, 'We are investigating the incident and the cause will be known after a thorough investigation.'

