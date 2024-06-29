Left Menu

Class 9 Student Stabbed by Classmate in Odisha School

A Class 9 student was critically injured after being stabbed by a classmate in a school in Odisha's Ganjam district. The incident occurred at Raghunath High School, and the injured student is now in stable condition. Police have detained the accused and are investigating the matter.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 29-06-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 12:50 IST
Class 9 Student Stabbed by Classmate in Odisha School
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a school in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday morning. A Class 9 student was critically injured after allegedly being stabbed by a classmate inside a classroom of Raghunath High School at Ramchandrapur, according to police reports.

The 14-year-old injured boy has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition, an official confirmed. The police have detained the accused student for questioning.

Inspector-in-Charge Ajay Kumar Swain of Patapur station stated, 'We are investigating the incident and the cause will be known after a thorough investigation.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024