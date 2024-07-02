Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi for NEET Debate to Address Systemic Issues

In a significant political move, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to facilitate a debate on the NEET exam issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Gandhi expressed concern over the rejection of the Opposition's request to discuss the medical entrance exam in both parliamentary houses on June 28 and Monday. The Lok Sabha speaker had assured that the matter would be discussed with the government, he noted.

'The aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward,' wrote Gandhi. He emphasized the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants, pointing out recent government actions like postponing other exams and replacing the Director General of the National Testing Agency to cover up systemic failures.

Highlighting the impact of over 70 paper leaks over the past seven years, he described the deep-rooted issues in higher education and the betrayal felt by affected families. Gandhi urged for 'bold and decisive steps' from public representatives to resolve the issue and restore faith through a parliamentary debate.

Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc pressed for debate in both Houses on Friday, but it was not allowed, leading to protests and a walkout in the Rajya Sabha.

