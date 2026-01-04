Indore's Water Woes: Crisis Unveiled Amid Systemic Failures

Indore is grappling with a severe diarrhoea outbreak as 142 individuals remain hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units. The crisis, fueled by contaminated drinking water, underscores glaring systemic failures.

Six deaths have been confirmed, sparking political unrest and protests, as conflicting death toll reports hover over the city. Congress is demanding accountability from senior political figures, with calls for a judicial inquiry and criminal charges against local officials.

The renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh criticized the situation as a 'system-created disaster.' He blames corruption and infrastructure negligence, particularly highlighting mismanagement that has persisted as Indore, India's cleanest city, heavily depends on the Narmada River for its water supply.

