New Zealand Awards 20 Scholarships for Study in Asia and Latin America

New Zealand's engagement with key trading partners is set to deepen, with 20 scholarships awarded for education experiences across Asia and Latin America, announced Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds.

Of the 20 scholarships, 12 will support groups traveling to Asia, while eight are designated for study in Latin America.

“Enabling a thriving and globally connected New Zealand through world-class international education is a government priority. We want to be connecting and competing with the rest of the world more – not less,” said Penny Simmonds.

“These scholarships provide excellent opportunities for our talented young people, and the skills and experiences they bring home will play an important role in growing our economy.”

She highlighted the broader impact on the country's economy, emphasizing that a stronger economy allows for greater investment in vital public services like health and education.

The Prime Minister’s Scholarships, funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao, aim to foster international connections and enhance New Zealand's global competitiveness.