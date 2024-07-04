New Zealand Strengthens Ties with Nauru, Focusing on Economic Resilience and Education

New Zealand and Nauru are enhancing their bilateral relationship with a focus on economic resilience and education, according to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

“New Zealand and Nauru have a warm, long-standing relationship, and we are strengthening our engagement through enhanced political, security, and development cooperation,” Mr. Peters stated.

New Zealand is contributing $5 million, in collaboration with Australia, to improve the quality of Nauru's education system. “The good functioning of Nauru’s education system is vital to the country’s future, so we are pleased to support these efforts,” said Mr. Peters. Additionally, the scholarship program for Nauruan students will be expanded.

To bolster Nauru’s economic resilience, New Zealand is committed to assisting in the optimal use of its resources, particularly fisheries.

While in Nauru, the New Zealand delegation is meeting with President David Adeang, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, and other key government officials to discuss shared economic and development priorities and regional challenges.

“Nauru is a key player in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), and New Zealand looks forward to working with Nauru in shaping the Forum agenda,” Mr. Peters emphasized.

The delegation includes Minister of Customs and for Seniors Casey Costello; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; FADTC members Damien O’Connor and Teanau Tuiono; and Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus, Jenny Salesa.

Nauru is the second stop in the delegation’s Pacific tour this week, following the Solomon Islands and preceding Niue.