Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Advocates 'Viksit Arunachal' Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has underscored his administration's unwavering resolve to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Arunachal' through comprehensive and inclusive development strategies. Khandu assured that all unconnected villages would soon be integrated with the administrative headquarters.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Khandu stated, "Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure." According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, 135 out of 455 villages in the state are still unconnected.

The chief minister also vowed to fully implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP). Describing NEP 2020 as one of the most significant reforms in the education sector, Khandu said, "The complete implementation of NEP-2020 will promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes across the state." He emphasized that arming students with 21st-century skills is critical for their personal and professional growth.

During the last fiscal period, the state government allocated about Rs 1,300 crore towards the development of infrastructure in government schools statewide. Khandu concluded, "This holistic approach will not only address current educational challenges but will also prepare the youth of the state to be competitive and capable in a rapidly evolving world."

