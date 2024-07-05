Left Menu

Assam's 'Shiksha Setu' Portal Wins National eGovernance Award 2024

The Assam government's 'Shiksha Setu' portal, an advanced digital platform for schools, staffers, and students, has received the National eGovernance Award 2024. This accolade highlights the state's commitment to educational transformation through technology. However, the app faces criticism from the teaching community due to problematic attendance recording.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:22 IST
Assam's 'Shiksha Setu' portal, a sophisticated digital platform encompassing comprehensive information on schools, staffers, and students, has been honored with the National eGovernance Award 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

'We are proud to announce that Shiksha Setu has received the prestigious National eGovernance Award 2024. This significant recognition underscores our commitment to revolutionizing education through cutting-edge technology,' Sarma posted on X.

The award is set to be conferred during the 27th National Conference on eGovernance on August 8-9 in Mumbai, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed.

Conferred by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the National Awards for e-Governance recognize innovations in government service delivery. The Shiksha Setu app aims to streamline daily administrative operations, enabling data-driven decisions and resource optimization for improved educational performance.

However, the app has sparked controversy within the teaching community. The Chief Minister recently announced the formation of a three-member committee to address issues teachers face in recording attendance, despite assertions from the education minister that the app is glitch-free.

