Parents Demand Stricter Age Verification on Digital Platforms

In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, the majority of parents have expressed a strong preference for stringent age verification measures on digital platforms. According to the findings, parents advocate for mandates that would require platforms to identify and address any accounts where children have misrepresented their age.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 already requires platforms to verify the age of children and obtain explicit parental consent before processing their data. Many parents believe that children have been able to bypass these requirements due to the lack of effective checks, raising concerns over data misuse and safety.

The survey, conducted between December and February, gathered insights from over 44,000 parents across 349 districts. Of note, 88% of participants favored measures requiring platforms to either seek parental consent or shut down accounts with misrepresented ages.

