Left Menu

Parents Demand Stricter Age Verification on Digital Platforms

An online survey highlights a strong parental demand for stricter age verification rules on digital platforms. The survey reveals that the majority of parents support a mandate for platforms to detect and address age misrepresentation by minors. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 mandates verification and parental consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:08 IST
Parents Demand Stricter Age Verification on Digital Platforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, the majority of parents have expressed a strong preference for stringent age verification measures on digital platforms. According to the findings, parents advocate for mandates that would require platforms to identify and address any accounts where children have misrepresented their age.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 already requires platforms to verify the age of children and obtain explicit parental consent before processing their data. Many parents believe that children have been able to bypass these requirements due to the lack of effective checks, raising concerns over data misuse and safety.

The survey, conducted between December and February, gathered insights from over 44,000 parents across 349 districts. Of note, 88% of participants favored measures requiring platforms to either seek parental consent or shut down accounts with misrepresented ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025