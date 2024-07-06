India Donates Rs 300 Million Worth of Digital Equipment to Sri Lankan Schools

India, in a bid to modernize education in Sri Lanka, donated digital equipment worth Rs 300 million on Saturday. This generous contribution includes 2,000 Tabs and 200 Smart Classrooms, impacting 200 schools in the Southern Province.

A ceremony held in Galle, attended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, highlighted India's commitment to bolstering educational infrastructure. 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interest in establishing an IIT campus in Sri Lanka is highly appreciated,' remarked Wickremesinghe.

The project was funded by the Government of India following a request by Dr Ramesh Pathirana. This initiative represents a significant step towards digitizing education in the province, setting a precedent for future advancements.

