India Donates Rs 300 Million Worth of Digital Equipment to Sri Lankan Schools
India has donated digital equipment valued at Rs 300 million to 200 schools in Sri Lanka's Southern Province. The initiative includes 2,000 Tabs and 200 Smart Classrooms and is aimed at modernizing education. High-profile attendees included President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India, in a bid to modernize education in Sri Lanka, donated digital equipment worth Rs 300 million on Saturday. This generous contribution includes 2,000 Tabs and 200 Smart Classrooms, impacting 200 schools in the Southern Province.
A ceremony held in Galle, attended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, highlighted India's commitment to bolstering educational infrastructure. 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interest in establishing an IIT campus in Sri Lanka is highly appreciated,' remarked Wickremesinghe.
The project was funded by the Government of India following a request by Dr Ramesh Pathirana. This initiative represents a significant step towards digitizing education in the province, setting a precedent for future advancements.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guwahati Airport officials organise blood donation camp
Adani Foundation organises nationwide blood donation drive on Gautam Adani's 62nd birthday
Warren Buffett's Record $5.3 Billion Donation: Philanthropy Milestone
Warren Buffett's Historic $5.3 Billion Donation to Charities
Warren Buffett's Record $5.3 Billion Donation Boosts Multiple Foundations