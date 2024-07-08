Left Menu

Galgotias University Launches Pioneering Research Analysis Workshop

Galgotias University successfully commenced a workshop on Research Analysis using R, led by Dr. Mohit Garg of IIT Delhi and Dr. Amit Tiwari of Delhi University. Aimed at providing practical knowledge in data analysis, the workshop reinforces the university's commitment to academic excellence and innovative learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:39 IST
Galgotias University Launches Pioneering Research Analysis Workshop
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Galgotias University has officially launched an enriching workshop on Research Analysis using R. The workshop, spearheaded by distinguished scholars Dr. Mohit Garg from IIT Delhi and Dr. Amit Tiwari from Delhi University, offers participants valuable hands-on experience in data analysis and research methodologies.

Experts Dr. Garg and Dr. Tiwari are allowing attendees to benefit from their extensive knowledge and experience, enhancing their research capabilities and professional skills. The workshop is designed to equip participants with the tools necessary to conduct effective data analysis projects.

CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, 'At Galgotias University, we strive to foster a learning environment that champions innovation and excellence. This workshop exemplifies our mission to empower students with the skills required to excel.' Dr. Shantnu Ganguly, Director Libraries at Ashoka University, attended as Chief Guest, adding immense value to the event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024