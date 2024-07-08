Galgotias University Launches Pioneering Research Analysis Workshop

Galgotias University has officially launched an enriching workshop on Research Analysis using R. The workshop, spearheaded by distinguished scholars Dr. Mohit Garg from IIT Delhi and Dr. Amit Tiwari from Delhi University, offers participants valuable hands-on experience in data analysis and research methodologies.

Experts Dr. Garg and Dr. Tiwari are allowing attendees to benefit from their extensive knowledge and experience, enhancing their research capabilities and professional skills. The workshop is designed to equip participants with the tools necessary to conduct effective data analysis projects.

CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, 'At Galgotias University, we strive to foster a learning environment that champions innovation and excellence. This workshop exemplifies our mission to empower students with the skills required to excel.' Dr. Shantnu Ganguly, Director Libraries at Ashoka University, attended as Chief Guest, adding immense value to the event.

