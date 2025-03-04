Left Menu

Officer's IAS Opens Path to Academic Excellence in Rajouri

The Officer's IAS institute inaugurates in Rajouri, offering top-notch coaching for competitive exams like UPSC and JKAS. With expert faculty from Jammu and Delhi, the institute promises personalized attention and a secure learning environment for local aspirants, particularly benefiting girls who previously faced travel constraints.

Updated: 04-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:52 IST
IAS coaching institute opened in Rajouri district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Officer's IAS, a distinguished coaching institution, has commenced operations in Rajouri, significantly easing the burden on aspirants who once had to journey outside the district for quality coaching. Inaugurated by SSP Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar, the institute aims to provide comprehensive training for UPSC, JKAS, JKPS, JKPSI, and Naib Tehsildar aspirants.

While distinct from First IAS Institute, which operates branches in Delhi and Gurgaon, The Officer's IAS boasts a seasoned faculty from Jammu and Delhi. The institute offers a diverse array of courses focused on competitive exam preparation, guaranteeing personalized guidance due to limited seat availability. Under the leadership of Director Mrs. Preeti Sharma, an experienced educator renowned for managing successful coaching centers in Jammu, the institute ensures high-quality instruction.

Aspirants from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi stand to benefit greatly, gaining access to premier coaching without the inconvenience of relocation. Addressing the attendees at the inauguration, SSP Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar, emphasized, "My message to the youth is that competitive exams require immense dedication, effort, and direction. Adequate guidance through institutes or mentors significantly paves the way for success. This coaching center will undoubtedly simplify the journey for aspirants in Rajouri and Poonch."

Students have voiced their gratitude for the enhanced access to education, with many girls expressing relief at the reduced necessity to venture far from home for coaching. An IAS aspirant highlighted the importance, stating, "It's crucial for girls as their families often restrict them due to safety concerns. This nearby center allows them the opportunity to pursue their coaching conveniently." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

