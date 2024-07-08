New Chennai police chief Arun vows to rein in criminal gangs

IPS officer A Arun on Monday took over as Chennai police commissioner and vowed to bring rowdies to their knees, comments that came against the backdrop of the killing of BSP leader K Armstrong. Outlining his priorities, the city police chief, in an interaction with reporters here said that criminal elements would be 'taught' in a way they understand. Asked if 'encounters' could be expected, he said there is no such thing as 'encounter,' and added that rowdy elements will be taught 'in the language they understand.' Regular and professional policing will bring down all crimes, he emphasised. Notably, he assured action against corrupt activities within the police department like 'Katta panchayats' (Kangaroo courts).

Law and order maintenance, prevention of crimes and proper probe into incidence of crimes and curbing rowdyism are priorities, he said. To a question on the killing of Armstrong, he declined to comment. Asked about the claims of prior intelligence of threat to the life of the BSP leader and inaction, he assured action in the event of lapses. Citing statistics, he said murders have seen a decline in the state including Chennai. Thanking the government for giving him the responsibility of being the city police chief, he assured professional policing and getting a 'good name' for the government and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

