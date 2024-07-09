Tragic Loss: Indian Student's Accidental Death at US Waterfall

G Sai Surya Avinash, a student from Andhra Pradesh, tragically drowned after accidentally slipping into Barberville Falls in Albany, New York on July 7, according to the Consulate General of India in New York.

Avinash, originally from Chityala in East Godavari district, was pursuing his MS at Trine University and was on the verge of completing his course. The Consulate expressed its deep condolences and assured that they are providing all necessary assistance to repatriate Avinash's remains to India.

A family member disclosed that Avinash had been in the US for 18 months, and described his death as an irreparable loss. The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has received his body, which is expected to arrive in Chityala by Friday.

