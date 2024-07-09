Delhi High Court Reviews St. Stephen’s Admission Policy for PG Courses

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday examined a challenge brought by Delhi University (DU) against an earlier court order permitting St. Stephen's College to interview minority students for postgraduate (PG) admissions and allocate 15 percent of the score to interviews, while assigning 85 percent to the CUET score.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued a notice on the appeal. The single judge's decision, which DU is contesting, exempted non-minority students from interviews, basing their admission solely on their CUET scores, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for central universities.

St. Stephen's had argued that DU was allocating an insufficient number of seats to the college's PG programs. Conversely, DU objected to the college's practice of requiring shortlisted students to undergo additional interviews, a process not followed by other affiliated colleges. The matter is set to be heard again in October.

