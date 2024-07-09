Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews St. Stephen’s Admission Policy for PG Courses

The Delhi High Court is reviewing an appeal by Delhi University challenging St. Stephen’s College's practice of conducting interviews for minority students seeking admission to postgraduate courses. The case also involves disputes over the allocation of seats, with DU alleging disproportionate distribution in favor of the college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:59 IST
Delhi High Court Reviews St. Stephen’s Admission Policy for PG Courses
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday examined a challenge brought by Delhi University (DU) against an earlier court order permitting St. Stephen's College to interview minority students for postgraduate (PG) admissions and allocate 15 percent of the score to interviews, while assigning 85 percent to the CUET score.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued a notice on the appeal. The single judge's decision, which DU is contesting, exempted non-minority students from interviews, basing their admission solely on their CUET scores, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for central universities.

St. Stephen's had argued that DU was allocating an insufficient number of seats to the college's PG programs. Conversely, DU objected to the college's practice of requiring shortlisted students to undergo additional interviews, a process not followed by other affiliated colleges. The matter is set to be heard again in October.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024