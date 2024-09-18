Shots Fired Near School in Oslo: Suspects Apprehended
Several shots were fired outside Linderud School in Oslo on Wednesday. Norwegian police apprehended three suspects and believe one person may have been injured, though the victim has not been located. Bullet casings were found at the scene.
Several shots were fired outside a school in Oslo on Wednesday, and three suspects have since been apprehended, Norwegian police reported. Investigators believe one person may have been injured in the shooting, but the victim has not been located, police spokesperson Anders Roenning told Norwegian daily VG.
Several bullet casings were found at the scene, he added. Linderud School in north-east Oslo has about 480 students from first to tenth grade and a staff of around 100, according to its website.
