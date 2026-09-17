India's Golden Quest: Asian Games 2026 Awaits

India gears up for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a historic performance in Hangzhou with 28 golds. As athletes like Avinash Sable and Tajinderpal Singh Toor prepare to defend their titles, new challenges and expectations loom on the horizon for India’s sporting champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:01 IST
India's Golden Quest: Asian Games 2026 Awaits
Jyothi Surekha Vennam (L), and Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (R), pose with their Asian Games 2023 gold medals (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is preparing for the 2026 Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, following a record-breaking haul at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. The Indian contingent captured global attention with an impressive tally of 28 golds out of 107 medals overall, raising expectations for the forthcoming event.

Key athletes such as Avinash Sable, aiming for gold in the 3000m steeplechase, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, returning in shot put, are among the top names to watch. In compound archery, Jyothi Surekha Vennam hopes to build on the previous Games’ success, while shooters Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar play pivotal roles in India's medal ambitions.

The nation's first men's doubles badminton champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, alongside the men's hockey team and cricket squads, will defend their titles. Faced with new competitors, evolving strategies, and heightened expectations, India's athletes are poised for another gripping chapter on the continental stage.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026