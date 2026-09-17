India's Golden Quest: Asian Games 2026 Awaits

India is preparing for the 2026 Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, following a record-breaking haul at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. The Indian contingent captured global attention with an impressive tally of 28 golds out of 107 medals overall, raising expectations for the forthcoming event.

Key athletes such as Avinash Sable, aiming for gold in the 3000m steeplechase, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, returning in shot put, are among the top names to watch. In compound archery, Jyothi Surekha Vennam hopes to build on the previous Games’ success, while shooters Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar play pivotal roles in India's medal ambitions.

The nation's first men's doubles badminton champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, alongside the men's hockey team and cricket squads, will defend their titles. Faced with new competitors, evolving strategies, and heightened expectations, India's athletes are poised for another gripping chapter on the continental stage.