Manish Sisodia Advocates Meditation in Schools
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia met with government school teachers during a Happiness Programme in Patparganj. He highlighted the importance of meditation and its benefits, encouraging teachers to practice mindfulness with students for just five minutes daily to improve their overall learning experience.
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday interacted with government school teachers, stressing the importance of meditation during a Happiness Programme in Patparganj, as per an official statement.
India should proudly claim its heritage as the birthplace of meditation, Sisodia said, adding that nurturing this practice could shape the future of the country's children. 'These children will tell their teachers that they are working at Google or doing their own business in the future. Therefore, it is crucial to strengthen the foundation of these children,' he stated.
Sisodia further encouraged teachers to incorporate five minutes of mindfulness practice in their daily routine to aid in teaching other subjects, emphasizing the scientific benefits of mindfulness in calming and connecting individuals.
