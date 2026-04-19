Milestone in Buddhist Legacy: Foundation Laid for International Meditation Centre
The foundation stone for an International Meditation Centre and Monastery was laid at Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Deputy CM Chowna Mein emphasized the significance of this development for Buddhist tourists and the cultural bond it promotes. The center aims to be a global destination for spiritual and cultural dialogues.
- Country:
- India
The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, has lauded the foundation laying of an International Meditation Centre and Monastery at Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as a pivotal milestone for the global Buddhist community.
Addressing the ceremony, Mein highlighted the unique coexistence of Mahayana and Theravada traditions in Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized the role of such institutions in fostering spiritual and cultural connections globally.
Mein also endorsed the idea of a Pan-India Buddhist tourism circuit that links Northeastern states with key sites in Maharashtra. The initiative aims to attract pilgrims and scholars worldwide, with a focus on preserving and promoting indigenous traditions, cultural ties, and spiritual advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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