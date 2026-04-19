Left Menu

Milestone in Buddhist Legacy: Foundation Laid for International Meditation Centre

The foundation stone for an International Meditation Centre and Monastery was laid at Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Deputy CM Chowna Mein emphasized the significance of this development for Buddhist tourists and the cultural bond it promotes. The center aims to be a global destination for spiritual and cultural dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:49 IST
Milestone in Buddhist Legacy: Foundation Laid for International Meditation Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, has lauded the foundation laying of an International Meditation Centre and Monastery at Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as a pivotal milestone for the global Buddhist community.

Addressing the ceremony, Mein highlighted the unique coexistence of Mahayana and Theravada traditions in Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized the role of such institutions in fostering spiritual and cultural connections globally.

Mein also endorsed the idea of a Pan-India Buddhist tourism circuit that links Northeastern states with key sites in Maharashtra. The initiative aims to attract pilgrims and scholars worldwide, with a focus on preserving and promoting indigenous traditions, cultural ties, and spiritual advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

 Australia
2
U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

 Philippines
3
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
4
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026