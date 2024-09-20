Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Forty Rescued from Blaze in Uttarakhand School

Forty students and staff at Rajiv Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, escaped unharmed after a fire engulfed the school building. Quick evacuation prevented casualties, although the structure and its contents were destroyed. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after six hours, and a short circuit is suspected as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:00 IST
Forty students and staff of a residential school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district narrowly escaped disaster when their building caught fire early Thursday morning. According to police reports, the incident occurred in the Rajiv Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gairsain around 4 am.

The blaze engulfed the school building while 40 individuals, including students, staff, and teachers, were inside. Fortunately, a swift evacuation ensured there were no casualties, but the fire reduced the building to ashes. Beds, quilts, mattresses, and other school items were all consumed by the flames, police confirmed. The school, operated by the state government, houses students from sixth to twelfth grade.

Fire service personnel quickly arrived at the scene, employing foam and water to tackle the blaze with the help of Jal Sansthan's water tankers. Fire authorities reported that the blaze, believed to be caused by a short circuit, was brought under control after six intense hours of firefighting. An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is currently underway, police said.

