School Inspector Suspended Over Fake Salary Payments

A District Inspector of Schools, Ramesh Singh, was suspended for allegedly making illegal salary payments to 27 teachers and employees across four schools in the district. This action followed a report by the Joint Director of Education that accused Singh of approving fraudulent appointments in Ballia district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:31 IST
  • India

A District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) has been suspended over accusations of facilitating illegal salary payments to 27 teachers and employees across four schools in the district, according to an official statement.

The suspended official, Ramesh Singh, was serving as DIoS in the Mau district at the time of his suspension. Ballia DIoS Devendra Kumar Gupta confirmed on Saturday that the state government suspended Singh following a report submitted by Joint Director of Education, Azamgarh, Yogendra Kumar Singh on October 17, 2023.

The report alleged that Singh had been approving fraudulent appointments in Ballia district, resulting in the illegal disbursement of salaries. Singh was transferred to Mau in June of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

