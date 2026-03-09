Left Menu

Air France-KLM Extends Flight Suspension Amidst Security Concerns

Air France-KLM announced the extension of its French arm's flight suspensions to and from Middle Eastern airports, citing security concerns. Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh will be suspended until March 12, while services to Tel Aviv and Beirut will be paused until March 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST
Air France-KLM Extends Flight Suspension Amidst Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Air France-KLM has extended the suspension of its French arm's flights due to security concerns. This affects routes to and from several Middle Eastern destinations.

The airline announced suspensions for flights connecting to Dubai and Riyadh until March 12. This decision is part of a broader strategy reflecting current regional security circumstances.

In addition to the above, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut are halted until March 13, as the airline prioritizes passenger safety amidst ongoing tensions.

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026