Air France-KLM Extends Flight Suspension Amidst Security Concerns
Air France-KLM announced the extension of its French arm's flight suspensions to and from Middle Eastern airports, citing security concerns. Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh will be suspended until March 12, while services to Tel Aviv and Beirut will be paused until March 13.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST
- Country:
- France
Air France-KLM has extended the suspension of its French arm's flights due to security concerns. This affects routes to and from several Middle Eastern destinations.
The airline announced suspensions for flights connecting to Dubai and Riyadh until March 12. This decision is part of a broader strategy reflecting current regional security circumstances.
In addition to the above, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut are halted until March 13, as the airline prioritizes passenger safety amidst ongoing tensions.
