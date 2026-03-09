Air France-KLM Extends Flight Suspension Amidst Security Concerns

Air France-KLM has extended the suspension of its French arm's flights due to security concerns. This affects routes to and from several Middle Eastern destinations.

The airline announced suspensions for flights connecting to Dubai and Riyadh until March 12. This decision is part of a broader strategy reflecting current regional security circumstances.

In addition to the above, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut are halted until March 13, as the airline prioritizes passenger safety amidst ongoing tensions.