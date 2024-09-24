US-China University Partnerships Under Scrutiny for National Security Risks

A recent congressional report by Republican lawmakers has brought to light concerns over US-China partnerships in higher education, emphasizing potential national security risks. Over the past decade, these collaborations have received hundreds of millions of federal dollars, which Republicans allege have helped in advancing China's military technology.

The report identifies areas such as artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons, nuclear technology, and semiconductor technology as fields where American research has potentially bolstered Chinese military capabilities. It calls for enhanced safeguards and stricter enforcement to mitigate these risks.

Lawmakers have already begun taking steps to address the issue, with the House of Representatives approving a series of China-related bills aimed at curbing Beijing's influence on American campuses and technology sectors. As concerns grow, institutions like Georgia Tech and UC Berkeley are re-evaluating their joint ventures with Chinese universities.

