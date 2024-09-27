Breaking Barriers: Gender and Vocational Training Choices in High-Paying Sectors in Cote d'Ivoire

A recent World Bank Policy Research Working Paper, conducted by Clara Delavallade, Manil Zenaki, Lea Rouanet, and Estelle Koussoube from the Gender Innovation Lab of the Africa Region, explores the key factors that drive youth in Cote d’Ivoire to pursue vocational training in high-paying sectors like energy and information and communications technology (ICT). Based on data from 2,528 individuals applying for vocational training in urban areas, the study reveals significant gender-specific patterns in training choices, with 72% of men and 51% of women opting for ICT or energy fields. The research highlights the role of education, professional networks, and gender norms in shaping these decisions, shedding light on the gender disparities in Cote d’Ivoire’s labor market and vocational education system.

The Role of Education in Sector Selection

The study finds that higher levels of education significantly increase the likelihood of choosing vocational training in high-paying sectors. For men, an additional year of education raises the probability of selecting ICT or energy training by 4.4 percentage points, while for women, the increase is 3.2 percentage points. This highlights the stringent educational requirements often associated with these fields, which limits access for those with lower levels of formal education. For women, previous experience or training in related sectors is a strong predictor of their decision to continue pursuing vocational training in these fields. This path dependency suggests that women who have already overcome barriers to entry in male-dominated sectors are more likely to persist. In contrast, men’s training choices are more influenced by general education levels rather than specific prior experience in the field.

Impact of Role Models and Gender Norms

One of the most notable findings in the study is the impact of role models on women’s training decisions. The presence of male role models significantly increases the likelihood of women opting for ICT or energy training, while men do not experience a similar effect from either male or female role models. This suggests that male role models may serve as a form of validation or encouragement for women seeking to enter male-dominated sectors, providing them with the confidence and support needed to pursue these career paths. Additionally, women with greater agency defined as the ability to make independent decisions regarding their lives are more likely to choose training in high-paying sectors. Conversely, women who hold more traditional views about gender roles, particularly regarding household responsibilities, are less likely to opt for training in ICT or energy. This indicates that societal expectations and gender norms play a critical role in shaping women’s career choices and limiting their access to more lucrative sectors.

The Importance of Professional Networks

The study also emphasizes the importance of professional networks in vocational training choices. For both men and women, having a larger professional network is associated with a higher likelihood of choosing ICT or energy training. For each additional connection in a professional network, the probability of selecting these high-paying sectors increases by 3 percentage points. This finding highlights the role of social capital in providing individuals with access to information, opportunities, and mentorship in sectors that are typically harder to break into. However, while both men and women benefit from having larger networks, the composition of these networks matters more for women. Women who have male contacts in their networks are more likely to pursue training in male-dominated sectors, suggesting that access to male-dominated professional circles can help women navigate the barriers to entry in these fields.

Gender Disparities in Cote d'Ivoire's Vocational Training

Despite these encouraging findings, the research underscores the persistent gender disparities in Cote d’Ivoire’s vocational training and labor markets. While men overwhelmingly gravitate towards STEM-related fields, women remain concentrated in lower-paying service sectors. In Cote d’Ivoire, only 16% of women in higher education pursue studies in life sciences, mathematics, or statistics, compared to much higher proportions for men. This gender gap extends to vocational education, where women are disproportionately enrolled in service-related streams and have limited representation in higher-paying technical fields. Even in programs that have achieved gender parity in overall enrollment, like the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system, women’s participation in sectors such as energy and ICT remains low. In contrast, men dominate these fields, leading to higher earning potential and better employment opportunities for them.

Breaking Barriers and Addressing Gender Norms

The barriers preventing women from entering these high-paying sectors are deeply rooted in societal norms and expectations. Traditional gender roles that prioritize women’s responsibilities in the household significantly reduce their likelihood of seeking training in male-dominated sectors. The study reveals that women who agree with statements that emphasize their primary role as homemakers are 18 percentage points less likely to opt for vocational training in ICT or energy. These norms not only limit women’s opportunities but also contribute to the wider gender pay gap in Cote d’Ivoire’s labor market.

The paper concludes by calling for targeted interventions to address the unique challenges faced by women in accessing high-paying vocational training. It recommends promoting female role models, increasing women’s exposure to better-paying sectors, and challenging traditional gender norms that restrict their participation in the workforce. Additionally, improving access to education and training for women, particularly in male-dominated sectors, could help bridge the gender gap in Cote d’Ivoire’s vocational training system and labor market. By addressing these barriers, policymakers can create more equitable opportunities for women and reduce gender disparities in the country’s workforce.