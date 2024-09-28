Left Menu

Demanding Justice: Survivors Push Pope for Concrete Actions on Abuse

During Pope Francis' visit to Belgium, the Catholic Church's inadequate response to clergy sexual abuse has been criticized. High-profile figures and survivors demanded better financial compensation and concrete actions from the Pope. Survivors expressed frustration over limited progress, questioning if the Church will make substantial changes.

Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

During Pope Francis' visit to Belgium this weekend, the spotlight was on the Catholic Church's failures in addressing clergy sexual abuse. High-profile figures and survivors alike are demanding more concrete actions from the pontiff.

Belgium's king, prime minister, and a Catholic university rector led these calls. In a significant two-hour meeting on Friday, Pope Francis engaged with more than a dozen abuse survivors who requested better financial compensation for victims. Annesophie Cardinal, one of the survivors, emphasized the insufficiency of current reparations, stating, "what has been achieved and obtained so far is totally insufficient."

Survivors like Jean-Marc Turine expressed deep frustration, noting that the Pope's expressions of shame and regret do little to resolve their issues. The Vatican, in its usual manner, provided scant details about the meeting but noted that the Pope had listened to the Belgian victims. As discussions continue, the Church faces pressure to deliver substantial reforms and improve transparency in handling abuse cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

