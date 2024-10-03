Nobel Peace Prize Controversies: Historic Oversights and Celebrated Laureates

The Nobel Peace Prize, lauded for celebrating those championing peace and human rights, has had its share of controversies and significant oversights. On October 11, 2024, in Oslo, the latest laureate will join a historic list of winners.

Among the iconic figures, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela stand out for their profound contributions to peace. King's non-violent civil rights activism and Mandela's peaceful transition from apartheid to democracy highlight the prize's ideals. However, shared honors in Mandela's case sparked debates about the appropriateness of such decisions.

Sharp criticism also marked the 1973 award shared by Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho amidst ongoing Vietnam tensions, with Le Duc Tho rejecting the accolade. Noteworthy exclusions, like Mahatma Gandhi, highlight the complexity of the selection process. In contrast, Aung San Suu Kyi's awarded non-violent struggle soured when later criticized post-Myanmar military atrocities, showing the evolving nature of Nobel politics.

