Dual Degree Delight: Delhi University Opens New Academic Avenues

Delhi University now allows students to pursue two degree programs simultaneously, one in regular mode and another via Open and Distance Learning. Students must meet academic requirements for both degrees, and while they can avoid studying mandatory courses twice, research projects must differ for each programme.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:27 IST
  • India

In a progressive move, Delhi University has announced that students can now enroll in two degree programs simultaneously, as confirmed by an official notification.

Students can opt for one degree in the regular format through DU colleges and another via Open and Distance Learning from the School of Open Learning. However, pursuing identical academic programs, such as B.Com (Hons.) and B.Com (Pass), concurrently is not permitted. This policy aims to offer flexibility without redundancy for students.

The academic requirements for each degree must be completed independently. Mandatory courses in the first enrolled program take precedence, and alternatives are provided for the second. For projects in the final year, students must submit distinct research themes for each ongoing degree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

