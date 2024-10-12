Courageous Legacy: Remembering G N Saibaba

The former Delhi University professor, G N Saibaba, known for his unyielding commitment to justice, passed away on Saturday due to health complications. He was 58.

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital, just seven months after his acquittal in a case accusing him of links with Maoists, for which he had spent 10 years in prison.

Remembered by the Left-backed All India Students' Association, they honored his courage, posting on social media, "Adieu Professor! Your courage and commitment will inspire us forever." Saibaba had sought reinstatement at Delhi University post-acquittal, challenging his termination.

(With inputs from agencies.)