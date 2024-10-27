Kejriwal's Commitment to Educational Equality in Tribute to Baba Nagar Sen
Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the AAP, participated in a 'shobha yatra' to honor Baba Nagar Sen. He emphasized AAP's dedication to quality education, particularly for marginalized communities, through initiatives like the 'Jai Bhim Scheme' offering free coaching for competitive exams to economically disadvantaged students.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led a 'shobha yatra' in south Delhi to honor the teachings of saint Baba Nagar Sen. The event, which saw thousands in attendance, served as a platform for Kejriwal to reaffirm the party's pledge to educational equality.
Kejriwal highlighted AAP's efforts to align with the saint's principles, focusing on improving public education for underprivileged children to rival private schools. The 'Jai Bhim Scheme' was mentioned as a key initiative, providing free coaching to economically disadvantaged students aiming for competitive exams, thus prioritizing education as a main agenda.
He announced that government-sponsored coaching is now accessible for careers in engineering, medicine, law, and public services, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder talented students. Kejriwal concluded with festival season greetings, reinforcing the idea that education remains a vital path to societal advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Tradition: Yogi Adityanath Leads Vibrant Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra
Diverging Wages: How COVID-19 Shaped U.S. Worker Earnings and Regional Inequality
Nobel Laureates Unveil Colonial Legacy's Role in Global Inequality
Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality
Three Economists Awarded Nobel for Research on Global Inequality