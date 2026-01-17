Congress Rallies for Equality and Justice Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced confidence that Tamil Nadu's voters will prioritize equality, social justice, and empowerment. This statement followed a significant meeting of Congress leaders at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, which focused on the political dynamics and party strategy in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting, chaired by Kharge, included prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, highlighting the party's focus on strengthening its organizational framework ahead of the upcoming state elections. They emphasized choosing governance over divisive politics associated with the RSS-BJP.

Parallelly, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced poll promises, including welfare schemes for women and housing projects under the Amma Illam Scheme. These moves set the stage for a competitive political battle in the state, with both parties gearing up for the electoral challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)