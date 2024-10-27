Left Menu

Manish Sisodia Engages Parents in Delhi's Education Future

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia interacted with parents in Kondli, East Delhi, as part of the 'Shiksha Par Baat' initiative. The event gathered feedback on the Delhi Education Model, with parents praising improvements in public education. Discussions covered future policy, modern infrastructure, and teacher training.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia engaged with parents at Kondli in East Delhi, spearheading the 'Shiksha Par Baat' initiative. Aimed at parental involvement in shaping the capital's education policy, the meeting drew considerable participation.

According to AAP's statement, over 500 parents provided feedback on the Delhi Education Model and addressed the prospects for government schools. Many applauded the educational advancements made during Sisodia's tenure as education minister, citing modern infrastructure and teacher training.

Sisodia emphasized the importance of dialog and urged parents to contribute ideas for government action over the next five years. He highlighted improvements like free coaching for NEET, JEE, and CUET, attributing these successes to ongoing reforms and training initiatives.

