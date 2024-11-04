Govt Boosts Maths Education with Targeted Acceleration Programme for Kiwi Kids

Initiative Aims to Raise Achievement and Close Equity Gap in Maths Proficiency

The New Zealand government is launching a targeted maths acceleration programme aimed at improving maths education for Year 7 and 8 students. The programme, set to begin in Term 1 of next year, will provide intensive support for around 2,000 students who currently lag behind their expected level of mathematical understanding. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the initiative following statistics that only 22 per cent of Year 8 students meet the expected standard in maths.

The programme forms part of the government’s broader Make it Count Action Plan, designed to equip teachers with the tools they need to boost students' confidence and success in maths. According to Minister Stanford, the goal is to lift achievement for students who need the most support, ensuring they reach the necessary curriculum level.

For the trial, selected students will participate in small-group tutoring sessions as well as supervised online tuition. Each session will last 30 minutes and may occur up to four times weekly, for a total duration of 12 weeks. The trial, which will operate in both schools and kura, will deliver maths instruction based on the New Zealand Curriculum and Pāngarau instruction based on Te Marautanga o Aotearoa.

At a projected cost of approximately $2 million, the trial will be evaluated to gauge its effectiveness and scalability, with an eye toward rolling it out more widely across New Zealand from Term 3 next year.

A significant milestone for the government’s education strategy is to have 80 percent of Year 8 students performing at or above the expected curriculum level in maths by 2030. To support this ambitious target, the government has introduced a new, knowledge-rich curriculum that emphasizes structured, evidence-based approaches grounded in the science of learning. This new curriculum will be implemented in schools in Term 1 of next year.

Complementing the acceleration programme, over 308,000 students will benefit from additional resources, including curriculum-aligned workbooks, teacher guides, and structured lesson plans. Supported by a $30 million investment, these materials aim to provide every teacher and student with the necessary tools for effective learning.

Minister Stanford emphasized the government’s commitment to closing the equity gap in the education system, ensuring all children have the skills, knowledge, and competencies needed to thrive. The targeted acceleration programme represents a step forward in achieving educational equity and lifting student performance across New Zealand.