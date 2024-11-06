Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Madrassas: Upholding Education Rights and Religious Balance

The Uttar Pradesh government reaffirmed its commitment to provide quality education to Muslim youths in madrassas following the Supreme Court's decision validating the 2004 UP Board of Madrassa Education Law. This ruling benefits over 17 lakh students, overturning an Allahabad High Court verdict that deemed the law unconstitutional.

The Uttar Pradesh government expressed its dedication to offering quality education to Muslim youths through madrassas, as confirmed by Danish Azad Ansari, the Minister of State for Minority Welfare. This commitment follows a Supreme Court ruling upholding the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law's constitutional validity.

The Supreme Court's decisive ruling overturns a previous Allahabad High Court verdict that challenged the 2004 law, deemed contrary to secularism principles. This legal validation by the top court enables over 17 lakh students in 16,000 madrassas to continue their education without disruption.

Uttar Pradesh is set to implement proactive measures in adherence to the Supreme Court's decision, with Ansari highlighting the government's resolve to prioritize madrassa education within the state's education framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

