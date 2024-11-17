Left Menu

Empowering Santali Communities: RBI's Financial Literacy Initiative

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Odisha office has released five financial literacy booklets in the Santali language to promote awareness among tribal populations. Launched at Bali Jatra in Cuttack, these booklets aim to educate Santali-speaking communities across multiple states about financial products, services, and practices.

The Reserve Bank of India's Odisha office has rolled out a series of financial literacy booklets in the Santali language, aiming to elevate financial awareness among tribal communities. These educational resources were unveiled at the significant Bali Jatra event in Cuttack by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

These initiatives are part of RBI's efforts to commemorate its 90-year milestone and include engaging community-centric activities like student quiz competitions. The RBI Bhubaneswar office has translated and printed these targeted booklets specifically to benefit Santali-speaking populations, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy.

Aimed at diverse groups including school children, farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and senior citizens, the booklets focus on financial products, digital banking, consumer protection, and more. Distribution is planned for other regions with substantial Santali speakers, such as Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.

