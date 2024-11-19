Western UP Schools Transition to Online Learning Amidst Rising Air Pollution

The severe air pollution levels have compelled schools in eight districts of western Uttar Pradesh, which are part of the National Capital Region (NCR), to transition to online learning. Officials confirmed the adjustment on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

The affected districts include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, as well as Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. According to Selva Kumari J, the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut, the shift to digital classes will persist until pollution levels improve. The decision aligns with the guidelines outlined in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an initiative spearheaded by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

GRAP's directives include halting construction activities, regulating traffic, and implementing penalties for pollution violators. District magistrates across the affected regions have enforced these measures, highlighting an urgent crackdown on stubble burning and unauthorized diesel vehicles. With pollution at alarming levels, the Department of Public Works has also halted road construction projects as part of the GRAP's strict Stage-4 protocols.

