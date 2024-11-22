CKGSB Unveils 2024 ESG and Social Innovation Report: Pioneering Business Transformation

The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) presented its 2024 ESG and Social Innovation Report on November 21, 2024, during a conference held in Shanghai. The event, a collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce in China, attracted nearly 100 multinational business executives focused on ESG principles.

This second edition report, part of CKGSB's mission to advocate for responsible business education, highlights achievements in sustainable practices and social innovation over the past two years. It underscores the integration of ESG factors in educational programs, nurturing leaders committed to societal and environmental stewardship.

CKGSB's Dean, Li Haitao, reinforced the school's philosophy of business as a positive force, aligning with the UN's Principles for Responsible Management Education. The report is now accessible on CKGSB's website, reinforcing their vision for a sustainable future.

