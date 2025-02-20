Shanghai Port Advances in Asian Champions League Amidst Shandong's Exit

Shanghai Port secured their place in the Asian Champions League round of 16 following the announcement by the Asian Football Confederation, despite losing 2-0 to Yokohama F Marinos in their last group match.

The withdrawal of Shandong Taishan from the competition ensured Shanghai's progression, with the AFC confirming the fixtures for the next stage. Shanghai will host Marinos on March 4 as part of the upcoming knockout rounds.

Shandong Taishan's withdrawal came with consequences including fines and a suspension from future AFC tournaments. Meanwhile, other matches include ties with Buriram United facing Johor Darul Ta'zim and Vissel Kobe against Gwangju FC, with quarter-finalists set to converge in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)