Left Menu

Shanghai Port Advances in Asian Champions League Amidst Shandong's Exit

Shanghai Port will proceed to the Asian Champions League round of 16 despite a recent loss to Yokohama F Marinos, thanks to Shandong Taishan's withdrawal. The confirmed fixture list pits the Chinese team against top-ranked Marinos in March. Shandong's exit results in financial penalties and future suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:51 IST
Shanghai Port Advances in Asian Champions League Amidst Shandong's Exit

Shanghai Port secured their place in the Asian Champions League round of 16 following the announcement by the Asian Football Confederation, despite losing 2-0 to Yokohama F Marinos in their last group match.

The withdrawal of Shandong Taishan from the competition ensured Shanghai's progression, with the AFC confirming the fixtures for the next stage. Shanghai will host Marinos on March 4 as part of the upcoming knockout rounds.

Shandong Taishan's withdrawal came with consequences including fines and a suspension from future AFC tournaments. Meanwhile, other matches include ties with Buriram United facing Johor Darul Ta'zim and Vissel Kobe against Gwangju FC, with quarter-finalists set to converge in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025