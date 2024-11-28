Manipur Schools to Reopen After Tragic Hiatus
The Manipur government announced the reopening of schools and colleges in certain districts from November 28, following a 13-day closure due to tragic incidents involving the discovery of six dead bodies. Violence has escalated between two ethnic groups, causing significant disruption in the region.
The Manipur government has declared that educational institutions will reopen in Imphal Valley and Jiribam districts starting November 28, after a 13-day suspension.
The closure followed the grim discovery of the bodies of three women and three children, adding tension in the region amid ongoing ethnic violence.
Security concerns remain high with prohibitory orders still effective, although it is uncertain if the curfew will be lifted on Friday.
