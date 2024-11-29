Transforming Education: India's Road to Becoming a Knowledge Superpower

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in transforming India's educational landscape, attributing it to the comprehensive National Education Policy (NEP). During his address at the 'Education Excellence Award 2024: Kuwait Edition', Naqvi stressed that NEP is more than a policy; it's a strategic roadmap to position India as a global knowledge superpower.

Naqvi pointed out the NEP's foundation on five key pillars: access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. He also highlighted significant fiscal allocations, with India's budget earmarking Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skills development. This reflects the government's commitment to educational reform and empowerment.

The event saw participation from prominent figures across sectors, acknowledging India's journey towards becoming an education hub. Naqvi cited data on increased minority student enrolments as evidence of the NEP's impact, underscoring the Modi administration's dedication towards inclusive education and literacy programs like the New India Literacy Programme.

