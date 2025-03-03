India's Path to Becoming a Global Knowledge Superpower

At the opening of the Visitor's Conference 2024-25, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's ambition to become a global knowledge superpower by fostering a robust higher education system.

Addressing heads of central institutes, Murmu stressed the need for international recognition through pioneering research and innovation, urging institutions to promote patents and attract global students.

Highlighting recent achievements, the president awarded individuals for excellence in innovation, research, and technology, underscoring India's rich scientific heritage and encouraging the discovery of traditional knowledge systems.

