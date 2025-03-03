Left Menu

India's Path to Becoming a Global Knowledge Superpower

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes India's goal of becoming a global knowledge leader, highlighting the importance of research and higher education. During the Visitor's Conference 2024-25, she urges the need for global recognition and social inclusivity in the education system, while celebrating achievements in innovation and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:11 IST
At the opening of the Visitor's Conference 2024-25, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's ambition to become a global knowledge superpower by fostering a robust higher education system.

Addressing heads of central institutes, Murmu stressed the need for international recognition through pioneering research and innovation, urging institutions to promote patents and attract global students.

Highlighting recent achievements, the president awarded individuals for excellence in innovation, research, and technology, underscoring India's rich scientific heritage and encouraging the discovery of traditional knowledge systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

