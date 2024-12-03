Left Menu

NBCC to Transform Motilal Nehru College with Major Infrastructure Boost

NBCC Ltd has secured a Rs 213 crore contract to enhance infrastructure at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University. Projects include a new auditorium, expanded academic buildings, and modern hostels. The development, phased over several years, aims to improve educational and extracurricular offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:08 IST
State-owned NBCC Ltd has announced it will undertake a Rs 213 crore project to enhance the infrastructure of Motilal Nehru College at Delhi University. The work involves the construction of a new auditorium, expansion of academic facilities, and development of modern hostel accommodations.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), indicating a significant upgrade in the college's infrastructure. These projects are slated to elevate the institution's capability to deliver high-quality educational and extracurricular experiences for students.

The multi-phase project, which will start shortly and span several years, underscores NBCC's dual focus on project management consultancy and real estate business, aiming to bring substantial benefits to the academic environment at the college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

