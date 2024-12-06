Class XII student shoots dead principal in school in MP's Chhatarpur; flees

A Class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon and fled from the spot on the deceased's scooter along with an associate, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot in the head at the entrance of the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School at around 1:30pm.

Saxena died on the spot, he said.

The alleged shooter and his associate, who is also a student of the same institution, fled on the deceased's scooter, Jain informed.

Saxena was principal of Dhamora Government Higher School for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati added.

